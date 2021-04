Sleeping Like a (Big) Baby

I encountered this somnolent, cigar-smoking man on the steps while visiting Grožnjan, a hilltown in Istria--a peninsula in the northwest part of Croatia. The town is well-known for its artistic denizens, many of whom have escaped from bigger cities like Split and Zagreb. Not unlike Calcata, Italy--an artist-crammed medieval hilltown near Rome where I lived for a couple years--the winding cobbled lanes are flanked by art galleries and restaurants.