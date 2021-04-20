U Fly Extreme
Pilot a Stunt Plane in Abel TasmanWhile you can bungee jump or skydive pretty much all over the world, how many places will let you fly a stunt plane?
In Motueka, by Abel Tasman National Park at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, you can do just that. Without any aviation experience, you can strap on a jumpsuit and climb into the front of an open two-seater plane for the thrills of a lifetime.
Doing flips and figure eights and loops over one of the most stunning coastal landscapes in New Zealand, piloting a tiny stunt plane will most likely be the experience you remember the most.