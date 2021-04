U Fly Extreme

Pilot a Stunt Plane in Abel Tasman

While you can bungee jump or skydive pretty much all over the world, how many places will let you fly a stunt plane?In Motueka, by Abel Tasman National Park at the top of the South Island of New Zealand , you can do just that. Without any aviation experience, you can strap on a jumpsuit and climb into the front of an open two-seater plane for the thrills of a lifetime.Doing flips and figure eights and loops over one of the most stunning coastal landscapes in New Zealand, piloting a tiny stunt plane will most likely be the experience you remember the most.