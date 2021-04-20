Two Schmucks
Built (literally by hand) by two Swedish bartenders, this tiny no-frills dive sports a cool DIY aesthetic—distressed white-brick walls, recycled furnishings, edgy signage—and an ever-changing cocktail lineup that draws a devoted crowd. Beer, wine, vermouth, and coffee are also served at this café-cum-bar, which opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 2:30 a.m. The small menu includes playfully named entries like Pork Que… No… Si!!, a ciabatta stuffed with beer-braised, slow-cooked pork belly. Don’t miss the late-night weekend brunch with stellar dishes like fried chicken and jalapeno waffles.