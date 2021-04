Two Fat Cats Bakery

Fresh off the boat? Swing by Two Fat Cats Bakery for a breakfast of just-out-of-the-oven pie or a Maine -blueberry muffin with your cup of coffee. This real-deal bakery makes everything from scratch: scones, chocolate cake, coconut cake, whoopie pies, seasonal fruit pies, cupcakes, cookies, biscuits, all of it. Come early for the best selection, and you’ll probably return on your way back to the ship for one last bite.