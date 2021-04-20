Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Two Fat Cats

4866, 47 India St # D, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Website
| +1 207-347-5144
Two Fat Cats Bakery Portland Maine United States
Home-Baked Favorites Portland Maine United States
Two Fat Cats Bakery Portland Maine United States
Home-Baked Favorites Portland Maine United States

More info

Sun 8am - 4pm
Tue - Fri 8am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 5pm

Two Fat Cats Bakery

Fresh off the boat? Swing by Two Fat Cats Bakery for a breakfast of just-out-of-the-oven pie or a Maine-blueberry muffin with your cup of coffee. This real-deal bakery makes everything from scratch: scones, chocolate cake, coconut cake, whoopie pies, seasonal fruit pies, cupcakes, cookies, biscuits, all of it. Come early for the best selection, and you’ll probably return on your way back to the ship for one last bite.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Alison Abbott
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Home-Baked Favorites

Time-honored baking traditions take center stage at Two Fat Cats Bakery. High-quality ingredients go into recipes that are based on American desserts and pies. You'll also find cakes, cupcakes, and old-fashioned whoopee pies—pumpkin with maple marshmallow buttercream, anyone? Two Fat Cats will satisfy your sweet tooth, provide the perfect end to a picnic, or make a host you are visiting very happy.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points