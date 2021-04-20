Home-Baked Favorites

Time-honored baking traditions take center stage at Two Fat Cats Bakery. High-quality ingredients go into recipes that are based on American desserts and pies. You'll also find cakes, cupcakes, and old-fashioned whoopee pies—pumpkin with maple marshmallow buttercream, anyone? Two Fat Cats will satisfy your sweet tooth, provide the perfect end to a picnic, or make a host you are visiting very happy.