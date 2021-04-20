Two Fat Cats
4866, 47 India St # D, Portland, ME 04101, USA
| +1 207-347-5144
More info
Sun 8am - 4pm
Tue - Fri 8am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 5pm
Two Fat Cats BakeryFresh off the boat? Swing by Two Fat Cats Bakery for a breakfast of just-out-of-the-oven pie or a Maine-blueberry muffin with your cup of coffee. This real-deal bakery makes everything from scratch: scones, chocolate cake, coconut cake, whoopie pies, seasonal fruit pies, cupcakes, cookies, biscuits, all of it. Come early for the best selection, and you’ll probably return on your way back to the ship for one last bite.
Home-Baked Favorites
Time-honored baking traditions take center stage at Two Fat Cats Bakery. High-quality ingredients go into recipes that are based on American desserts and pies. You'll also find cakes, cupcakes, and old-fashioned whoopee pies—pumpkin with maple marshmallow buttercream, anyone? Two Fat Cats will satisfy your sweet tooth, provide the perfect end to a picnic, or make a host you are visiting very happy.