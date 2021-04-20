Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Two Bells Tavern [CLOSED]

2313 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Website
| +1 206-441-3050
Two Bells' Classic Burger Seattle Washington United States

Two Bells' Classic Burger

Sometimes you just want a low-key, no-frills place to enjoy a burger and a beer. The Two Bells Bar & Grill may not look like much when you walk in, but despite the slightly seedy decor, they’re famous for their hearty, classic burgers (though they don’t serve fries; sides include potato salad, chips, beans, coleslaw, and soup). The small menu also includes soups, salads, and sandwiches. They serve a variety of bottled and draft local beer and cider, plus a few wines, and the bartenders pour stiff drinks. Happy hour goes from 4-6 pm and includes $3.50 micro pints, $4 wells, and $5 wines, plus a few bar snacks.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points