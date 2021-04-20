Where are you going?
Twin Peaks

781 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Website
| +1 847-459-4049
Twin Peaks: Sports and More Wheeling Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am

Twin Peaks: Sports and More

Originally founded in Dallas back in 2005, Twin Peaks has steadily made its way across the U.S. If you are looking for comfort food, ice-cold beer, and all the sports you can handle, all under one roof, then Twin Peaks is the place for you.

The rustic mountain lodge setting and dizzying array of food and beer choices are sure to please any sport lover's sensibilities and appetite. Toss in the fact that almost every flat surface boasts a television to ensure you don't miss a second of all things sports, and you are set up for a very good time indeed. Oh, and guess what one of the other cool facts about Twin Peaks is? That's right, there is special parking for riding your motorcycle, or (wait for it) your snowmobile to the bar!
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

