Have a Drink at a Classic Castro Bar Twin Peaks Tavern

Called both the “gay Cheers” and the Gateway to the Castro, Twin Peaks Tavern serves up some of the city’s best cocktails in a corner spot prime for people watching in this bustling neighborhood.Originally opened in 1935, Twin Peaks Tavern is considered to be the first gay bar in the nation to have full-length glass windows that were left uncovered at a time when being outed for homosexuality might mean losing your job and facing social ostracization.Today, Twin Peaks Tavern is one of two bars in San Francisco to be named a historic landmark for its role in the gay rights movement. Join the crowds of locals and tourists of all ages and orientations to knock back a few.Twin Peaks Tavern is open Sundays through Wednesdays from noon to 2 am and Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 am to 2 am.