Twin Peaks Tavern
401 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
| +1 415-864-9470
Photo by torbakhopper/Flickr
Have a Drink at a Classic Castro Bar Twin Peaks TavernCalled both the “gay Cheers” and the Gateway to the Castro, Twin Peaks Tavern serves up some of the city’s best cocktails in a corner spot prime for people watching in this bustling neighborhood.
Originally opened in 1935, Twin Peaks Tavern is considered to be the first gay bar in the nation to have full-length glass windows that were left uncovered at a time when being outed for homosexuality might mean losing your job and facing social ostracization.
Today, Twin Peaks Tavern is one of two bars in San Francisco to be named a historic landmark for its role in the gay rights movement. Join the crowds of locals and tourists of all ages and orientations to knock back a few.
Twin Peaks Tavern is open Sundays through Wednesdays from noon to 2 am and Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 am to 2 am.