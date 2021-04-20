Twin Lights State Historic Site
2 Light House Rd, Highlands, NJ 07732, USA
| +1 732-872-1814
More info
Thur - Sun 10am - 4pm
The Twin LightsWhen Henry Hudson sailed into this area in 1609, the highlands were mentioned in the ships logs and diaries.
Since 1828, the Twin Lights have stood 200 feet atop the Navesink Highlands to give warning to ships at sea of land ahead. This was a manned lighthouse.Lightkeepers and their families lived on the grounds and had to maintain the lights from sunset to sunrise.
The current lighthouse was built in 1862 and replaced the badly damaged former light. This later model had two lights. One flashed and the other was fixed.
In 1899, Marconi demonstrated his Wireless Telegraph at the lighthouse as he placed an antenna and receiving station there.
In the 20th century, lighthouses became obsolete with the development of automated lights and radar.
In 1949, after 121 years of service, the Twin Lights beacons were extinguished and no longer guided ships into New York Harbor
In 1962 New Jersey opened Twin Lights as a historic site. This site is listed on the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places.
Visitors can climb the winding steps of the lighthouse.As a visitor, I recently climbed the steps to the top level and was reward with an awesome view of the Atlantic Ocean, Raritan Bay, New York Harbor, and beneath me the Highlands and Sandy Hook.
There is a gift shop and a museum. The museum gives a glimpse of the history of these famous twin towers.
This is a site you should visit. It's American history with stunning views.
Info: www.twinlightslighthouse.com