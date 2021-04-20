Twin Lights State Historic Site

On top of the world in Jersey

Visiting the Twin Lights offers an amazing view. Not only do you see Highlands just below the hill, but also the Shrewsbury River, Sandy Hook just behind it, New York Bay (and the Atlantic Ocean), but also the Verazzano-Narrows Bridge and New York City.



Now is a great time to visit the Jersey Shore and the lights. While you're there, head down the hill and hit Bahr's Landing for some of the best seafood you're ever likely to taste.