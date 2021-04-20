Where are you going?
Twin Lights State Historic Site

2 Light House Rd, Highlands, NJ 07732, USA
Website
| +1 732-872-1814
Tue - Sun 10am - 4pm

Located 200 feet above sea level on the Jersey Shore you can spot a couple of light house towers said to be twins, but built in different styles.

Regardless, the towers that overlook the Shrewsbury River also offer other great views of the ocean, the shore and NYC in the distance.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Visiting the Twin Lights offers an amazing view. Not only do you see Highlands just below the hill, but also the Shrewsbury River, Sandy Hook just behind it, New York Bay (and the Atlantic Ocean), but also the Verazzano-Narrows Bridge and New York City.

Now is a great time to visit the Jersey Shore and the lights. While you're there, head down the hill and hit Bahr's Landing for some of the best seafood you're ever likely to taste.

