Twin City Liner

Whizzing From Vienna to Bratislava by Highspeed Catamaran

One summer day I decided to finally visit Bratislava. (it's one of those places you don't go to because they are too close...)



The mini Danube cruise by high-speed catamaran was a real highlight. It's super fast while really comfortable, and it gives you enough time to enjoy the views of the Danube with its little stilted fisher huts and weekend homes on the shores.



Bratislava is a jewel of a town, especially the pedestrian historic centre. It was really interesting to see some old shops, cafes and a pharmacy labelled in three languages (Slovakian, Hungarian, German) - testimony of the Habsburg Empire.



