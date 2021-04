Twin City Liner

Everything about taking the Twin City Liner is an experience. Being able to go from the centre of Vienna directly to the centre of Slovakia's capital Bratislava in just over an hour would be impreessive enough, but being able to do so on the water gives this experience an extra edge. Cruising down the Danube on a speedboard is certainly unconventional, and so the trip stands as its own little adventure. Thanks to a buffet and lounge, your time on board will be more than comfortable and give you the chance to see Austria from a different perspective.