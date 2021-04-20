Twig Café [CLOSED]
357 Cleveland St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
+61 2 8021 6406
Photo by Petrina Tinslay
Twig Café at Garden Life, Surry HillsThis spot is an oasis of greenery in the middle of the city. Chef Richard Francis and his wife, Rainey [a server at Red Lantern], run this café in Richard Unsworth’s garden store. The result is a warm sanctuary where you can have good food and great coffee. I like to go there for breakfast. They offer simple, well-prepared egg dishes, and salads made with heirloom tomatoes. 357 Cleveland St., 61/(0) 2-8021-6406, gardenlife.com.au/cafe
See all of sydney-surry-hills" target="_blank">Luke Nguyen’s favorite places in Surry Hills, Sydney. This story appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.