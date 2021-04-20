Where are you going?
This spot is an oasis of greenery in the middle of the city. Chef Richard Francis and his wife, Rainey [a server at Red Lantern], run this café in Richard Unsworth’s garden store. The result is a warm sanctuary where you can have good food and great coffee. I like to go there for breakfast. They offer simple, well-prepared egg dishes, and salads made with heirloom tomatoes. 357 Cleveland St., 61/(0) 2-8021-6406, gardenlife.com.au/cafe

See all of sydney-surry-hills" target="_blank">Luke Nguyen’s favorite places in Surry Hills, Sydney. This story appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.
By Sarah Henry , AFAR Contributor

