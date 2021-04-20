Twelve Centennial Park Hotel

Where are you going?
400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
| +1 404-418-1212
Local Living at Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta Georgia United States
Enjoy your time in Atlanta while staying at Twelve Hotel overlooking Centennial Olympic Park, a property that also has full time residences. Apart from the concierge and restaurant, Twelve feels much like sleeping in your own apartment. Amenities include a fitness center and pool overlooking the skyline. In room computers can set your dinner reservations at the in-house Room restaurant or alert valet to bring around your car. Many rooms even have balconies overlooking the city.

If you'll be visiting the city's top attractions like the World of Coca Cola, the Georgia Aquarium and the CNN Center or shopping at Americasmart, Twelve is within walking distance.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

