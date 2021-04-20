Tweetsie Railroad
300 Tweetsie Railroad Rd
| +1 828-264-9061
More info
Fri - Sun 9am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 7:30pm - 11:30pm
Wild West Theme ParkOn our way through the town of Blowing Rock, we stopped one morning to see what the Tweetsie Railroad was all about.
We boarded the train bright and early for an action packed adventure but not with out our coffee in hand, of course.
This was a cute ride that took us in a three mile loop around the theme park, occasionally stopping at a mini theater town for some cowboy and indian performances which were a nice touch for the younger kids.
We didn't get a chance to explore more of the park but it certainly looks like fun with all of the employees dressing up in cowboy and saloon outfits. They have a petting zoo, gold panning activities, and lots of rides for young kids.