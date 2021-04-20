Where are you going?
Tweetsie Railroad

300 Tweetsie Railroad Rd
Website
| +1 828-264-9061
Wild West Theme Park Blowing Rock North Carolina United States

More info

Fri - Sun 9am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 7:30pm - 11:30pm

Wild West Theme Park

On our way through the town of Blowing Rock, we stopped one morning to see what the Tweetsie Railroad was all about.
We boarded the train bright and early for an action packed adventure but not with out our coffee in hand, of course.

This was a cute ride that took us in a three mile loop around the theme park, occasionally stopping at a mini theater town for some cowboy and indian performances which were a nice touch for the younger kids.

We didn't get a chance to explore more of the park but it certainly looks like fun with all of the employees dressing up in cowboy and saloon outfits. They have a petting zoo, gold panning activities, and lots of rides for young kids.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

