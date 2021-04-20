Where are you going?
Tuzigoot National Monument

25 Tuzigoot Rd, Clarkdale, AZ 86324, USA
Website
| +1 928-634-5564
A 1,000-year-old Hilltop Stone Village—Nope, not Tuscany Clarkdale Arizona United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

A 1,000-year-old Hilltop Stone Village—Nope, not Tuscany

A stone village crowning a hilltop above farm fields and a meandering river--sounds like Tuscany, but you're in northern Arizona. Dating back to about 1000 A.D., Tuzigoot was a stronghold of the Sinagua people, who abandoned the site about the year 1400.

While not huge and well-known, it's conveniently located between the mountain mining town of Jerome and the red rocks of Sedona. Get out of the car, stretch your legs, and explore the ruins of this pueblo which even had pens where macaws were kept. Yes--parrots from the jungles of Central America; Tuzigoot was linked by trade to the large pre-Columbian cultures of Mesoamerica...

Civilization goes back a long time in Arizona...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

