Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Turtle Creek Winery

28 Beaver Pond Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773, USA
Website
| +1 781-259-9976
Vin de Garage Lincoln Massachusetts United States

Vin de Garage

When traveling, it's fun to seek out local producers and support the surrounding economy. What a surprise to find a vintner in my own back yard. Kip Kumler, the owner of Turtle Creek Winery, is happy to call himself a 'garagiste,' a term given to small producers of less than 2000 cases a year. They have in common an extraordinary passion for the craft of viticulture and winemaking. On Sundays, you can take a tour of the vineyard and have a tasting that takes approximately two hours. Other times might be arranged by contacting them directly. In the meantime, look for the label at local stores and restaurants, and think about 'Keeping It Local.'
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points