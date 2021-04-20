Turtle Creek Winery 28 Beaver Pond Rd, Lincoln, MA 01773, USA

Vin de Garage When traveling, it's fun to seek out local producers and support the surrounding economy. What a surprise to find a vintner in my own back yard. Kip Kumler, the owner of Turtle Creek Winery, is happy to call himself a 'garagiste,' a term given to small producers of less than 2000 cases a year. They have in common an extraordinary passion for the craft of viticulture and winemaking. On Sundays, you can take a tour of the vineyard and have a tasting that takes approximately two hours. Other times might be arranged by contacting them directly. In the meantime, look for the label at local stores and restaurants, and think about 'Keeping It Local.'