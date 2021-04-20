Turner Field [CLOSED] 755 Hank Aaron Drive Southwest

A Night at a Braves Game in Atlanta, Georgia Atlanta is a wonderful city with a lot to offer for tourists. Common attractions include the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke, the new farris wheel built downtown, and many more. As a native to Atlanta, one of my favorite things to do is to visit a Braves Game. They are great events for families, friends, and young people to go to. I'm in my mid-twenties and there is a great bar in the stadium where a lot of young people hang out on the weekends while watching the game. I highly recommend catching a Braves game if you're visiting Atlanta! Weekend and night games are my favorite!