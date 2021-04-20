Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Turf N' Surf Po Boy

407 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Website
| +1 512-276-2763
Piled-High Po'Boys Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun 11:30am - 2am
Mon - Sat 11am - 2am

Piled-High Po'Boys

Take note of Turf ‘n’ Surf’s reversed name: the “turf,” or seafood, definitely comes first here. Their enormous sandwiches range from $10-15, but they’re crammed with big slabs of blackened mahi-mahi, Cajun chicken, fried catfish and bacon, or a variety of other meats. The jalapeno hush puppies and sweet potato fries are deliciously addictive, and the portions are huge: one order is enough for at least two people to share as a side. The mahi-mahi was outstanding, and well worth the price. Turf ‘n’ Surf has a walk-up street window, or you can enter through the bar that it’s located inside. While you wait, try your hand at skee ball, play an arcade game, or order a Bloody Mary with Tito’s vodka from the bar and enjoy the cool, dark interior.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points