Turf N' Surf Po Boy

Piled-High Po'Boys
Take note of Turf ‘n’ Surf’s reversed name: the “turf,” or seafood, definitely comes first here. Their enormous sandwiches range from $10-15, but they’re crammed with big slabs of blackened mahi-mahi, Cajun chicken, fried catfish and bacon, or a variety of other meats. The jalapeno hush puppies and sweet potato fries are deliciously addictive, and the portions are huge: one order is enough for at least two people to share as a side. The mahi-mahi was outstanding, and well worth the price. Turf ‘n’ Surf has a walk-up street window, or you can enter through the bar that it’s located inside. While you wait, try your hand at skee ball, play an arcade game, or order a Bloody Mary with Tito’s vodka from the bar and enjoy the cool, dark interior.