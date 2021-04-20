Outdoor Pool Overlooking the Vines
Fleeing the fast-paced speed of modern city life in Buenos Aires
, two families came together to create a low-key haven for visitors to stop and smell the vineyards. The intimate lodge is nestled on 12 acres of land close to big-name wineries like Catena Zapata, Trivento and Chandón. The rooms have vineyard and mountain views with an outdoor pool overlooking the vines. The lodge’s restaurant doesn’t have a set menu, but focuses on meat dishes with in-season vegetables grown in the garden. Tupungato Divino’s owners live on property and are at your service to provide a personalized experience. Route 89 and Los Europeos Street, Tupungato, Mendoza
; reservas@tupungatodivino.com.ar; + 54 9 262 244 8948