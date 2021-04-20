Tupelo Honey Cafe

Fresh and local at Tupelo Honey
Tupelo Honey Cafes are an institution in the Carolinas with locations in Greenville, Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh. They've even branched into Tennessee. The flagship cafe is in Asheville, NC where their produce still comes from the Sunshot Farm right down the road. In all their cafes the biscuits come free with any breakfast order, the jams are made in house and if you love it all you can buy a cookbook on your way out. Clearly I have a thing for breakfast sandwiches and this was a really good one with some greens and tomato to balance the crispy bacon and lightly grilled toast.