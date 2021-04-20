Where are you going?
Tupelo Honey Cafe

1 N Main St T, Greenville, SC 29601, USA
Website
| +1 864-451-6200
Fresh and local at Tupelo Honey Greenville South Carolina United States

More info

Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri 10am - 10pm
Sat 8am - 10pm

Tupelo Honey Cafes are an institution in the Carolinas with locations in Greenville, Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh. They've even branched into Tennessee. The flagship cafe is in Asheville, NC where their produce still comes from the Sunshot Farm right down the road. In all their cafes the biscuits come free with any breakfast order, the jams are made in house and if you love it all you can buy a cookbook on your way out. Clearly I have a thing for breakfast sandwiches and this was a really good one with some greens and tomato to balance the crispy bacon and lightly grilled toast.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

