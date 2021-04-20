Where are you going?
Tunnel Mountain Village Campground

Tunnel Mountain Rd, Banff, AB T0L, Canada
Website
| +1 877-737-3783
Camping in Banff National Park Banff Canada

Camping at Tunnel Mountain Village was my first experience as an adult staying in a Parks Canada campground, and I have to say: Canada, I'm impressed. Even though it's a large campground with 618 sites, it was still a very positive camping experience. For the best sites, I'd encourage you to book ahead and try and get an exterior site on loop "B." The sites here have a bit more tree cover and therefore more privacy—they're also closest to the best views.

Oh, the best part about Parks Canada campgrounds, including this one, is the clean washrooms with hot water and showers!
By Adina Marguerite Pease , AFAR Local Expert

