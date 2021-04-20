Tunes With Tina at Measure Lounge

Kid-Friendly Fun At Langham Place, Fifth Avenue
Children can start their Sundays as guest stars in a musical brunch, Tunes With Tina, which returns to Measure Lounge in Langham Place, New York, Fifth Avenue this fall. On Sundays beginning at 11:30 am, Tina deVaron, singer and jazz pianist, creates an interactive musical performance for children with monthly themes including Back to School, Broadway Music, and Celebrate the Holidays incorporating both familiar favorites and original compositions. Parents can make reservations to experience the show with their children over a two-course meal—and grandparents and siblings are welcome too. A special “Little Singers” menu is also available for children.