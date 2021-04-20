A Winter Dream

Dreaming of lounging on the sundrenched Caribbean shores of the Yucatan is how I procrastinate my way through a half workday on December 31st. Even here in sunny southern California the temperature started off in the 30's (°F) and my lawn and windshield were coated in ice. On my favorite beach in the world, Tulum, the air is hot, the beer is cold and responsibility couldn't afford a plane ticket down due to the poor economy. Tulum is just an hour or so south of Cancun and feels a world away from the Spring-breakers and mega resorts. There are several accommodation types to suit everyone’s fancy, from eco-chic to beachside, thatch-roof huts. I tend to stay in town at the Hotel Chilam Bilam, because it’s cheap, has air conditioning and is central to the bars and restaurants in town. Since I rent a car to visit Maya archaeological sites, cenotes and other nearby attractions, I can drive to Tulum’s public beach in front of the Café El Paraiso. The beach here is very wide and offers an incredible view of the Maya pyramids perched on a cliff over the sky blue waters. Additionally, there is a palapa stand that sells cold beer and coco locos, which are fresh coconuts that are opened up at the top skillfully with a machete and filled with white rum. Bring a book and your snorkeling gear and you are set for a perfect day. Wish I was there.