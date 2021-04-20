Tulika Publishers

Books for Babes
Like most great discoveries in India, the best gems are found as a result of roving exploration or happenstance. We had heard once, about this children's publisher and bookshop, but it wasn't until we spied its familiar sign with infamous kaka (black crow) on a side street, that we knew we'd struck gold. A tiny nook with small rattan chairs, a reading bench and books in shelves of brightly colored books gives way - through a swinging windowed door - to the engine within. Behind it's door artists write and render illustrations of colorful South Indian street scenes, and translate books into twelve, native Indian languages.