Bringing Bangkok Street Food to Atlanta

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft brings the country’s street food scene to Atlanta , offering tapas-style dining with unbeatable views of the skyline. Tucked into the top floor of a shopping center, guests are greeted with a real tuk tuk next to the elevator that takes you to the dining room. The flavors are authentic, with items like soups, curries, and street noodles. The ba-mee moo dang, barbecue pork noodles, and a lychee martini offer the full experience.