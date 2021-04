Graffiti Street China, Chongqing Shi, Jiulongpo Qu, HuangJuePing, 邮电路搬运东村10号-77 邮政编码: 400060

The Building Facades of Graffiti Street Chongqing commissioned over 800 students, painters, and workers to paint "Graffiti Street" over a period of 150 days. Starting at the Huangjueping Railway Hospital, the paintings extend almost a mile, covering most of the buildings. It's no surprise that the area is a bustling arts district, home to the former Sichuan Fine Arts Institute. You'll be sure to catch some sort of an exhibition in the area, or just enjoy the cool coffee-house vibe.