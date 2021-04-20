Tt. Neveritaweg 15
Something Borrowed, Something BlueThe journey is part of the fun of visiting this market on the north side of the River IJ: The IJ-Hallen Flea Market, boasting up to 750 stands manned by vendors hawking vintage clothes, antiques, books, leather goods and bric-a-brac, typically held the first Saturday and Sunday of every month.
Get there by walking through Central Station to the water, turning left as you exit. Continue to the free NDSM ferry heading for Amsterdam-Noord. Vie with locals for a seat or stand with the ever-present cyclists enjoying views of the city skyline, crossing the Ij. In less than 15 minutes, you'll dock, where signs will point you to the largest flea market in the Netherlands and allegedly the biggest in Europe—a five minute walk from the ferry.
With a €4.50 entrance fee (€ 2.00 for kids 11 years and younger), this is a market for serious shoppers and bargain hunters. In two giant warehouses, one-of-a-kind toss-offs abound, but you'll need patience to dig through piles of treasures in a vast montage of stalls. If no one-of-a-kind treasure appears, drown your sorrows at Pllek, Noorderlicht or Kantina—all great places for a snack and a beer on the serene side of the Ij.