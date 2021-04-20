Tswalu Kalahari
Located in the Northern Cape Province, Tswalu Kalahari is set in South Africa’s largest private game reserve. While it caters to families with its malaria-free grounds, the reserve can only accommodate 30 guests at a time, so everyone enjoys maximum serenity and seclusion. Activities include private game drives, walking safaris, horseback rides, scenic helicopter flights, and sleep-outs under the stars. In addition to the Big Five (except elephants), Tswalu boasts regular sightings of rare and unique species, including black-maned lions, meerkats, pangolins, and aardvarks.