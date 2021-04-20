Tswalu Kalahari Farm Korranaberg 296, Van Zylrus, 8467, South Africa

Tswalu Kalahari Located in the Northern Cape Province, Tswalu Kalahari is set in South Africa’s largest private game reserve. While it caters to families with its malaria-free grounds, the reserve can only accommodate 30 guests at a time, so everyone enjoys maximum serenity and seclusion. Activities include private game drives, walking safaris, horseback rides, scenic helicopter flights, and sleep-outs under the stars. In addition to the Big Five (except elephants), Tswalu boasts regular sightings of rare and unique species, including black-maned lions, meerkats, pangolins, and aardvarks.