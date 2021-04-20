Toyosu Market (formerly part of the Tsukiji Market)

Toyosu Market
The Toyosu Market (formerly the inner market at Tsukiji) is the world's largest wholesale seafood market, with more than 2,000 tons of seafood moving through it daily. At its new (and far more modern) location, there's also a separate building for produce. Watch the bidding for tuna and other seafood from the connected viewing walkways that overlook both markets. If you want to see the tuna bidding action (and, yes, you do), get up early for a spot at the tuna auction observation deck, where the action kicks off at 5:30 am. Avoid the sushiya
here, as many are overpriced and touristy. But do visit Uogashi Yokocho Market, with more than 70 specialty food and kitchenware shops. After you finish shopping, head to the rooftop garden for a stellar view of Tokyo
Bay.