Tshokwane Picnic Spot
South Africa
| +27 13 735 4000
Sun - Sat 6am - 5:30pm
Tshokwane Picnic SpotWhen on a self-guided safari in Kruger National Park, it’s important to plot your route ahead of time and pack plenty of snacks and drinking water. The park is massive and drives between sites can end up taking much longer than expected, especially if you’re stopping to see wildlife along the way.
One place worth including in your itinerary is the picnic area at Tshokwane. Here, you can purchase coffee and snacks at the SANParks concession or rent small gas grills (called skottles) and cook up some brunch or boerewors (sausages). The atmosphere at Tshokwane is friendly and laid-back, making it the perfect spot to break up a long day in the car.