Tsen Pagoda
338 Zhongzheng Road
Tsen PagodaThe Tsen Pagoda was constructed by Chaing Kai-Shek to honor his mother. The pagoda has great views of the Sun Moon Lake area and its surrounding mountains. The steps that lead up the top of the pagoda are exhausting but when you reach the top you can let everyone know as you strike the large bell hanging from the ceiling.
The pagoda is located southwest of the Sun Moon Lake Pier.
