Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tsen Pagoda

338 Zhongzheng Road
Tsen Pagoda Yuchi Township Taiwan

Tsen Pagoda

The Tsen Pagoda was constructed by Chaing Kai-Shek to honor his mother. The pagoda has great views of the Sun Moon Lake area and its surrounding mountains. The steps that lead up the top of the pagoda are exhausting but when you reach the top you can let everyone know as you strike the large bell hanging from the ceiling.

The pagoda is located southwest of the Sun Moon Lake Pier.

Colin Roohan traveled to Taiwan courtesy of Taiwan Tourism, Ritz Tours, and Eva Air. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Colin’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points