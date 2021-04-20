Where are you going?
Tryvann

Tryvann, Oslo Municipality, Norway
Woodland Wonderland

Tryvann is a nice little area within Nordmarka (another afar.com highlight), that has everything you can ask for in a forest.

Tryvannshøgda, a large hill, overlooks the three small lakes: Skomakertjern, Lille Tryvann, and Store Tryvann.

The television mast Tryvannstårnet on top of Tryvannshøgda is open to visitors, and on a clear day you can see all the way to Sweden from it.

Tryvannstua, a small cabin that serves snacks and refreshments to hikers, is open year-round.

If you're into skiing, Oslo Vinterpark has 18 slopes and is Norway's 4th largest ski park.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

