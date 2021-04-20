Tryst
2459 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
| +1 202-232-5500
Sun - Thur 7am - 12am
Fri, Sat 7am - 1am
Comfortable TrystIf I had a supersized kitchen and I invited my friends over for a lazy morning breakfast and then took a photo of the scene, it would look exactly like Tryst on any given day. It’s that kind of warm, inviting place where you order a simple bite of something to eat along with a cup of coffee and then find a comfy spot to settle yourself into and perhaps have a conversation with the person seated nearby. Unless I am eating something that requires a plate and a utensil, you’ll find me on one of the couches. Luckily, I’m in public, otherwise, I might just end up truly making myself at home and lounging on one because it’s that easy to feel comfortable at Tryst.
Tryst has a good selection of muffins, bagels and pastries for breakfast and soup, salad, sandwiches, and wraps for lunch and snacks for the afternoon munchie attacks. There are plenty of drinks to choose from as well. I must warn you that Tryst is an extremely popular neighborhood hangout so if you are coming for breakfast, arrive early. Otherwise, that spot on the couch will be gone!
The food is not pretentious at Tryst nor is the atmosphere so come as you are and make yourself comfortable.