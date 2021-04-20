Where are you going?
Truluck's Restaurant

2584 E Sunrise Blvd
Website
| +1 954-396-5656
Fresh, Sustainable Seafood Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

More info

Sun 5pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm

Fresh, Sustainable Seafood

Truluck's highlights sustainable seafood, with a menu that features fresh Florida stone crab direct from their own fisheries, and a fresh-catch seafood menu that is updated weekly.

From 4:30 to 6:30 every evening, happy hour at Truluck's includes cocktails, wine, appetizers, and live music in a setting that is romantic and elegant.
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

