Trujillo Trujillo, Peru

Riding the waves in Trujillo Just about 15 minutes outside of the center of Trujillo - Peru's colonial town in the northwestern part of the country and third largest city - you'll find the quaint seaside town of Huanchaco. Here you will find many surfers teaching local kids and visitors how to ride the waves. If you're not into surfing, then take a spin on these unique, traditional totora reed boats. The fisherman who owes the boats will take you for a quick ride on the waves. Surprisingly, these boats do not tip over as the fisherman are used to the surf. Afterwards enjoy fresh ceviche at any of the many restaurants that line the beach.