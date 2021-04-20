Where are you going?
Trujillo

Trujillo, Peru
Riding the waves in Trujillo

Just about 15 minutes outside of the center of Trujillo - Peru's colonial town in the northwestern part of the country and third largest city - you'll find the quaint seaside town of Huanchaco. Here you will find many surfers teaching local kids and visitors how to ride the waves. If you're not into surfing, then take a spin on these unique, traditional totora reed boats. The fisherman who owes the boats will take you for a quick ride on the waves. Surprisingly, these boats do not tip over as the fisherman are used to the surf. Afterwards enjoy fresh ceviche at any of the many restaurants that line the beach.
By John Galante , AFAR Staff

Art in the Pyramid of the Moon, Peru

Just outside the colonial city of Trujillo, Peru, you will find the Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon. The Pyramid of the Moon currently is the only one viewable to visitors, and it's incredible what they've found. These "pyramids" were once the administrative and sacrificial places for the Moche people. Discovered under millions of sun-dried mud bricks are these beautifully painted walls, depicting the head of the sacrificer. Walls and walls of paintings and motifs are uncovered and well-preserved.

