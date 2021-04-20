Where are you going?
Trueburger

146 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
| +1 510-208-5678
Simple & Delicious Burgers Oakland California United States

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 9:30pm

Simple & Delicious Burgers

Oakland's Trueburger offers straightforward delicious contemporary "fast food"... fresh house-ground meat, homemade toasted egg buns and hand-spun shakes. One of the best burgers in town! It doesn't get more simple or more delicious. No bells and whistles here just down-to-earth goodness. Grab your burger to go and walk a few blocks to the newly redesigned Lake Merritt park. Plenty of spots on park benches or the grass to people-watch while chowing down. Also offers hot dogs, chili and BLT chopped salads. Dine in or take out. Closed Sundays.
By Clare Olivares , AFAR Local Expert

