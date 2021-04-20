Where are you going?
Trostel's Dish

12851 University Ave #400, Clive, IA 50325, USA
| +1 515-221-3474
Mon - Fri 11am - 2pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 10pm

Trostel's Dish promises exquisite and familiar small plates influenced by cultures around the world and they do a good job with both categories. From their sharing menu my favorites included this deep fried avocado with cilantro aioli, the havarti shrimp served with toasted baguette and the beef tenderloin strips topped with crumbled Maytag bleu cheese. I also enjoyed their duck confit poutine, which came as a rather large portion, but was less impressed with the tuna poke tacos with their strange tough taco shells. Desserts also came as a sampler so we tasted a little bit of everything. It's easier to find bar food than small plates in Des Moines so Trostel's Dish fills a much needed dining niche.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

