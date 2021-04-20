Tropicana Field: Home of the Tampa Bay Rays
1 Tropicana Dr
| +1 727-825-3137
More info
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Come, Watch the Rays Play in Air-conditioned ComfortWatching the Tampa Bay Rays play baseball in the air-conditioned comfort of the Tropicana Dome is wonderful! Don't let the outdoor baseball purists tell you otherwise. This is especially true on those days when it is 90 degrees with 90 percent humidity outside or afternoons when pop-up thunderstorms pop-up right over southern Pinellas County. Have small kids? Most Sundays are Family Days and kids can run the bases after the game. Check out the Rays website for special concert nights during the summer as well.
Rays fans are a friendly bunch (don't forget your cowbell), tickets are VERY affordable and seats are always available. Their baseball park fare is always enjoyable—we love the BBQ pork sandwiches from Everglades BBQ or the fresh carved turkey sandwiches from The Carvery.
Come up to Sections 300, 301, or 302 and join legions of season ticket holders who know the best kept secret in the Trop. High seats behind home plate? You can see everything, the prices are great, and we have the craziest section attendants.
Parking is available at the Trop but sometimes it's more than the price of a ticket. A free shuttle is available from downtown St Pete parking structures (about 1 miles down central) and this lot is just $5. Local businesses rent out parking lots for about half the price of the Trop parking, for just a few extra blocks walk.