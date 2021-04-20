Trius Winery at Hillebrand
1249 Niagara Stone Road
| +1 800-582-8412
More info
Sun - Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 9pm
A Decadent Brunch in Niagara-on-the-LakeThough Trius has an excellent menu for all meals, this is one brunch I will never forget! Trius's "Farmers Market Brunch" created by acclaimed chef Frank Dodd, is all sourced locally; each of the three courses are accompanied by one of their wines. (Basically, any wine pairing with a brunch is my kind of brunch!)
The highlights of our brunch were the mains. My dining companion had the hamburger (and it's unlike many you would get in Toronto). My favourite dish was Marc's Foraged and Wild Mushrooms. It includes: Icewine Smoked Salmon, Everspring Farm Duck Egg, Hillebrand Herb Ricotta House Focaccia Bread and Arugula Salad. It is then served with the Trius Barrel Fermented Chardonnay 2011. I cannot begin to explain the explosion of flavors in this meal - how the gooiness of the egg compliments the sweetness of the salmon and the compliment of the wine with our meal. Our server was jealous!
I liked having the option of cheese instead of dessert. All cheeses are Canadian and perfectly complimented from our waiter (who is also a sommelier).
With the backdrop of the vineyard and fountain from the patio, Trius is truly the best of the best in Niagara on The Lake. Don't forget to get a tour of the wine cellar, which showcases over 300,000 bottles of sparkling wine ageing. There are also a variety of events at the winery throughout the year such as movie nights in the vineyard.
This was one of my top three experiences during the trip.