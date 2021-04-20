Trippa: an acquired taste
While he used to have a 'restaurant' license (you can still see the marble-topped tables in the front of his open shop), unfortunately Tripperia la Casana is now solely a take-away shop. Come early in the morning, and you can catch a whiff of the stewing tripe from half a kilometer away -- some love it, and many run from it, but it's worth trying a piece of this very typical Genovese specialty. You can also find it on my local menus - when braised with olive oil and sweet tomatoes and black olives (alla Ligure), it is much more palatable!