Trinity River

Fort Worth, TX, USA
Sunsets by the Trinity River Fort Worth Texas United States

Sunsets by the Trinity River

I've only been in Texas over the summer, so obviously I try to stay inside air conditioned oases unless I'm going swimming. The Trinity River is my one exception to this rule.

My boyfriend and I bike here in the evenings to search for sand dollars, nautiluses, and other fossils. When I get tired of shifting my weight so I don't roll down the tiny mountains of rocks, I choose a comfortable rock on which to sit. I'll gladly spend every day staring at the sun setting on the river while a slight breeze keeps me blissful.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

