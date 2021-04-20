Trinity River Fort Worth, TX, USA

Sunsets by the Trinity River I've only been in Texas over the summer, so obviously I try to stay inside air conditioned oases unless I'm going swimming. The Trinity River is my one exception to this rule.



My boyfriend and I bike here in the evenings to search for sand dollars, nautiluses, and other fossils. When I get tired of shifting my weight so I don't roll down the tiny mountains of rocks, I choose a comfortable rock on which to sit. I'll gladly spend every day staring at the sun setting on the river while a slight breeze keeps me blissful.