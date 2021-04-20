One-Trick Pony It Ain't!

For much of us, the slow food movement is nothing new. Throw it on the heap with "farm to table," artisan," and "fair trade" as things that are good in this world and worthy of aspiration. Trick Dog is all of that and a shot of rye. Brought to you from a bunch of cocktail consultants (no lie), Trick Dog delivers great cocktails based around the Pantone color chart (see photo). Clever, as are the drinks with names like Razzle Dazzle (Hanger One vodka, Trick Dog Spring Cordial, Strawberry, Lime) and Vintage Photo (Flor de Caña rum, Trick Dog banana cordial, West Indies tincture and bitters), along with great bar food.



At my last visit, I had a cocktail sampler, actually two. The photo gives a good picture of the variation of glassware and adornment the drinks get. Each is created with precision, grace and care. That does mean it take a little longer to get the drink, but it is worth it.



Wash down your libation with the Trick Dog burger (burger served in a hotdog bun—amazing), superb fries, or the kale salad which should be called a kale mountain. It is that large.



If you have reservations at either Central Kitchen or Flour & Water, this is a fantastic place to grab a drink while you wait for your table.