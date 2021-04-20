Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tribeca Grand Hotel

2 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013, USA
Website
| +1 212-519-6600
Free TV Sundays in TriBeCa New York New York United States

Free TV Sundays in TriBeCa

I've never lived in New York City and been able to afford every cable channel that plays every show I really love. However, that's never stopped me from being able to enjoy my favorite shows.

I stay on top of the free event listings at http://pulsd.com/new-york and whenever they post a new event for the screening theater at the TriBeCa Grand Hotel, I'm first in line.

On Sunday nights, the hotel offers free screenings of cult classics and buzzworthy television shows like Mad Men, True Blood, and Boardwalk Empire. It is open to guests of the hotel, visitors to the city and New York locals. Really, anyone who RSVP's.

The seats fill up quickly and people can show up early, so plan accordingly but otherwise the evenings truly are free!
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points