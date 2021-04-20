Tribe Travel Agency My Blue Cruise

Paragliding Over Blue lagoon Oludeniz

Are you ready to entertain in the sky with its experienced staff? You don't need to get any training or have any idea to join our Tandem (Two persons) flights. Everything will be under the control of our experienced guides, all you have to do is just booking and get magnificent memories to your holiday. Watch the wonderful beauty of Oludeniz through the clouds.The Tandem Flight will have a significant place beside the other activities you do on your holiday. Your notable memories that will start in front of our office will go on after the flight while you are coming our office with a wonderful smile just like theirs, because they have flown.

South Take Off 1700m

If the winds come from the south it is used. It is enough for about 15 canopies to fit side by side and it is the safest one regarding the running distance. There are some good thermal areas on the right after the taking off.

Things to Watch Out For

When the wind comes from left 1900 m Patara Take Off should be mostly preferred . If it is the Patara wind, you will do small nears and swings after taking off. You shouldn't take off in the wind blows from west, it is also called Fethiye wind. You can recognize the Fethiye wind upon the hill that comes from right of you.

Character of the Take off

If the air conditon is not in the effect of wind flows,in the morning it sometimes comes from north; in the afternoon, being stronger and harder and in the evening it calms down again.