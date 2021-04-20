Where are you going?
Tres Cruces Lookout

Ruta Nacional 68
Website
Look Out from the Three Crosses La Viña Argentina

Look Out from the Three Crosses

Cafayate and the Calchaquí Valley stand as one of South America's great hidden treasures. I spent much of my time pointing my camera at screech owls and fleet foxes on the edge of the sand dunes, contemplating my own tiny place in the world at the Tres Cruces lookout (pictured here), and singing my heart out deep inside the stone amphitheater at the Garganta del Diablo, because that's the sort of thing you do when you're kicking up dust in the valley. The valley's main attractions are a short drive from Cafayate, though the only problem with exploring the Calchaquí is that there's so much to see and so much worthy camera fodder that you'll pull valuable wine tasting time off the back end of your trip should you venture too far.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

