Tres Carnales Taqueria
10119 100a St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0R5, Canada
| +1 780-429-0911
Photo courtesy of Tres Carnales Taqueria/Facebook
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm
Real Tacos at Tres Carnales TaqueriaThe three homeboys (English for Tres Carnales) serve no nachos or burritos at their authentic Mexican taqueria. Strictly warm corn tortillas stuffed with slow-braised meats, fresh produce and fresher beats. Top it off with a bucket of Dos Equis, or the house sangria. The relaxed space may be small, but it's meant for large appetites.
almost 7 years ago
Enjoying authentic Mexican food in downtown Edmonton
Tres Carnales (translation: Three Homeboys) serves up some of the most authentic Mexican food north of the border. The menu is simple and straight to the point. You have your choice of tacos, quesadillas, or tortas stuffed with any of the fillings that are listed for the week. The staff was incredible and we even had the privilege of meeting one of the owners. His passion for good food and delicious tacos was infectious. In my opinion, the carne con chile tacos were superb!