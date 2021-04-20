Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tres Carnales Taqueria

10119 100a St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0R5, Canada
Website
| +1 780-429-0911
Real Tacos at Tres Carnales Taqueria Edmonton Canada
Enjoying authentic Mexican food in downtown Edmonton Edmonton Canada
Real Tacos at Tres Carnales Taqueria Edmonton Canada
Enjoying authentic Mexican food in downtown Edmonton Edmonton Canada

More info

Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

Real Tacos at Tres Carnales Taqueria

The three homeboys (English for Tres Carnales) serve no nachos or burritos at their authentic Mexican taqueria. Strictly warm corn tortillas stuffed with slow-braised meats, fresh produce and fresher beats. Top it off with a bucket of Dos Equis, or the house sangria. The relaxed space may be small, but it's meant for large appetites.

By Luke Fox , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Tawny Clark
almost 7 years ago

Enjoying authentic Mexican food in downtown Edmonton

Tres Carnales (translation: Three Homeboys) serves up some of the most authentic Mexican food north of the border. The menu is simple and straight to the point. You have your choice of tacos, quesadillas, or tortas stuffed with any of the fillings that are listed for the week. The staff was incredible and we even had the privilege of meeting one of the owners. His passion for good food and delicious tacos was infectious. In my opinion, the carne con chile tacos were superb!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points