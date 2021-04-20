Tres Carnales Taqueria

Enjoying authentic Mexican food in downtown Edmonton

Tres Carnales (translation: Three Homeboys) serves up some of the most authentic Mexican food north of the border. The menu is simple and straight to the point. You have your choice of tacos, quesadillas, or tortas stuffed with any of the fillings that are listed for the week. The staff was incredible and we even had the privilege of meeting one of the owners. His passion for good food and delicious tacos was infectious. In my opinion, the carne con chile tacos were superb!