Treintasillas
Photo courtesy of Treintasillas
Sitting down for dinner in one of thirty seats'Treintasillas' means 'thirty seats' - and thanks to its popularity with local foodies, you'll have to plan ahead if you intend to sit in one of them. At this casually stylish closed-door restaurant - cash-only and open exclusively on Friday and Saturday evenings - Chef Ezequiel Gallardo's multi-course menu changes weekly.
One spring evening in September, for example, diners start with a creamy leek, shrimp and Spanish chorizo soup, followed by a salad of potatoes, tomatoes, black olives and poached eggs with basil. Then it's onto a main course of roasted pork tenderloin and honey-glazed eggplants, followed by cardamom and coffee crème brûlée. Buen provecho!
Closed-Door Dining at Trentasillas in Buenos Aires
At a quiet residence in Buenos Aires, you can find Argentine Chef Ezequiel Gallardo cooking up mediterranean cuisine for a group of thirty patrons or less on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Having more than 10 years of restaurant experience in Argentina and the United States, Chef Gallardo was craving a deeper, more authentic experience and connection with his clients. He opened Trentasillas in the hopes of creating a just this. The meal includes several great courses and wine or champagne pairings with each.
