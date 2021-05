Tree of Life Off the Musakar Highway, between Riffa and Awali, near Jebel Dukhan, Bahrain, Jebel Dukhan, Bahrain

Bahrain: The Garden of Eden? According to the Epic of Gilgamesh (a Babylonian creation myth) and some interpretations of the Old Testament, the mythical Garden of Eden - of Tree of Life fame - might have actually been in southern Bahrain. Local tour operators cite a sprawling and gnarled mesquite tree without any apparent water source that has continued to bloom since anyone can remember as proof of this legend.