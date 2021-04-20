Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Treat Boutique

11401 Pines Blvd #874, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026, USA
Website
| +1 954-433-4936
Snack Like a Kid Again at Treat Boutique, Hollywood, FL Pembroke Pines Florida United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 4am

Snack Like a Kid Again at Treat Boutique, Hollywood, FL

Since 1963, Treat Boutique in Hollywood, Florida has served homemade chocolate and candy treats to South Florida locals. Sample some of the chocolate-dipped strawberries, nuts, candy, and chocolate treats. Browse the shiny display cases filled with gooey and sugary treats.

There are over 200 types of bulk candies served, including jelly beans and gummies. In addition to classic treats like chocolate bark, turtles, and truffles, there are also sugar-free chocolate options available.

Take home one of the many custom gift bags that are on display, or custom-make your own.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points