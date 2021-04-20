Treat Boutique
11401 Pines Blvd #874, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026, USA
| +1 954-433-4936
Mon - Fri 9am - 4am
Snack Like a Kid Again at Treat Boutique, Hollywood, FLSince 1963, Treat Boutique in Hollywood, Florida has served homemade chocolate and candy treats to South Florida locals. Sample some of the chocolate-dipped strawberries, nuts, candy, and chocolate treats. Browse the shiny display cases filled with gooey and sugary treats.
There are over 200 types of bulk candies served, including jelly beans and gummies. In addition to classic treats like chocolate bark, turtles, and truffles, there are also sugar-free chocolate options available.
Take home one of the many custom gift bags that are on display, or custom-make your own.