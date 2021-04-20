Travellers House
R. Augusta 89, 1100-048 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 011 5922
Hosteling on a Pedestrian Street in DowntownA few years ago, as hostels were starting to appear in Lisbon, I decided to try one out. My curiosity was big. Already Lisbon’s hostels were earning many awards. This was the chosen one.
Located on a pedestrian street in downtown, the Travellers House occupies four floors of a building on Rua Augusta. An award-winning hostel, it offers 12 dorms (six and four beds) and two double rooms, with common areas for TV, Internet, and music.
To encourage a lively and social atmosphere, every day the hostel offers events designed to introduce guests to the local culture—like dinners, wine tastings, and happy hours.