Travellers House

R. Augusta 89, 1100-048 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 011 5922
Hosteling on a Pedestrian Street in Downtown Lisboa Portugal
Check Availability >

A few years ago, as hostels were starting to appear in Lisbon, I decided to try one out. My curiosity was big. Already Lisbon’s hostels were earning many awards. This was the chosen one.

Located on a pedestrian street in downtown, the Travellers House occupies four floors of a building on Rua Augusta. An award-winning hostel, it offers 12 dorms (six and four beds) and two double rooms, with common areas for TV, Internet, and music.

To encourage a lively and social atmosphere, every day the hostel offers events designed to introduce guests to the local culture—like dinners, wine tastings, and happy hours.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

