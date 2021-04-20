Travail Kitchen and Amusements

Where are you going?
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422, USA
| +1 763-535-1131
Wed - Sat 5pm - 10pm

Travail, a walk-in-only spot offers a 20-course tasting menu composed of 10 substantial dishes and 10 “amusements,” such as chorizo and goat cheese croquets, and soft scrambled egg with shaved truffle and English muffin. $90 for two people on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; $110 for two, Thursdays through Saturdays; $35 per person for wine pairings.

COCKTAIL TO TRY: Chef-created cocktails, such as the Ron Burgundy (Cabin Still bourbon, Laphroaig scotch, and griotte cherries).

INSIDER TIP: Travail reopened in new digs this February. For less of a commitment, try the adjacent space, the Rookery, which serves beef tongue sliders and other small plates; no dish costs more than $10. One block away is Pig Ate My Pizza, the team’s charcuterie and pizza joint.


By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

